Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Springfield, Illinois, man accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting an elderly Adams County woman is heading to trial.

Bradley Yohn appeared in court this morning where Judge Roger Thomson placed his trial on the Nov. 7 jury docket.

Yohn, who has made several outbursts in previous court appearances, was subdued Wednesday and apologized to Thomson for his outburst the last time he appeared.

Thomson said Yohn will appear twice in court in October before the trial begins, for a final status hearing and pre-trial hearing.

Yohn faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31 incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

