2022 Brown County Fair kicks off

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The 149th Annual Brown County Fair is kicking off this year from Aug. 3 until Aug. 7.

Brown County fairgrounds has many activities going on including horse shows, a kid’s tractor pull, harness races and of course food, fun and rides.

“This is where memories are made and new friends are made,” said president Ronnie McCaskill. “That’s what we try to do. Is, have something for every age group to come to the fair to participate and have fun.”

Brown County Fair Schedule 2022

