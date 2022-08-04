6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

By Mandy Cunningham and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday, according to KSWO.

Both are in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and were reported missing by Chasity’s foster mother Thursday morning.

According to a bulletin from earlier Thursday, officials believed Chasity and Carson may have been with Chasity’s father, 49-year-old Don Sellman. The bulletin said Don Sellman has a history of drug usage and may have been armed.

In an updated bulletin Thursday evening, authorities said Don Sellman had been detained, but officials believed Chasity and Carson could have been traveling in a white Cadillac, the year and model unknown.

The alert was canceled Thursday night after authorities reported Carson and Chasity were found safe.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

