Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 4th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ryan Stoops

Ben Neisen

Penny Baladenski

Shelli Akers

Joyce Hildebrand

Kara Haden

Garrett Liby

Kara Haden

Collins Roundcount

Pat Hoosier

Jennah Kerker

Fran Parker

Larry Bowen

Jan Hamilton

Gwen Norton

Anabelle Valeva

Don Bradford

Butch Litchfield

Danny Terry

Pat Martin

Elizabeth DeRoos

Brad Helton

Dawnyetta Manard

Halie Daniel

ANNIVERSARIES

Andrew & Allie Stark

Jolene & Rudi Ruths

Joe & Joan Haubrich

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.