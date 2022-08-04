Canton Public Library receives STEM kits for kids in the community

By Victoria Bordenga
CANTON, MISSOURI (WGEM) - The Canton Public Library has new additions for kids.

These STEM kits--science, technology, engineering and math--are different interactive ways to challenge children while they play.

Some examples of these kits include, coding and robotics, math and economics, and building.

“It just broadens their scope and broadens their experiences and maybe will open new doors for their futures and what they would want to do with their lives,” said Director the Canton Public Library Mary Kay Lane.

Lane said having these kits is good for the library because when kids come they play on the computers, but when those computers are taken up they can play with one of the STEM kits while they wait.

“We want to be known for other outreach, other items, other fun things that we offer our community that aren’t just books and movies,” said Lane. “We’ll incorporate those STEM kits into programming opportunities and get more people into the door and get more learning into the hands of these families.”

As of now, these kits are not able to be taken home by families. Lane is planning for these kits to be leasable at the end of September.

