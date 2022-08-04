Connect Child and Family Solutions is opening a thrift store

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - Connect Child and Family Solutions is opening their first thrift store as a way to help the foster care community.

Connect Child and Family Solutions is an organization that works with kids and families in the foster care system.

The thrift store is designed to help foster families with all proceeds circling back into the organization.

“This connect thrift store is a place where foster families, foster kids can come and get stuff free of charge and community members they can come also and shop and the profits from those sales will go back into supporting the needs of the foster care community,” said Director of Connect Child and Family Solutions Adam Adrian.

Adrian said they are collecting items such as clothes, toys, house supplies, furniture and more.

“This is an opportunity for them to engage in the foster care community coming and shopping. We try to allow an just an environment for everyone to be involved in the foster care community,” said Adrian.

The store will be on North 36th St. in Quincy and is set to open at the end of this month.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer you can go to their website here.

