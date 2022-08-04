Hospital Report: August 4, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Thomas Earl Lawless, 87, of Quincy, IL, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away August 2 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Kay F. Huddleston, age 68, of Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living, died on August 2. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Sharon Pickens, age 81, of Payson, died August 2 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Patrick & Jessica Hollensteiner of Quincy, IL...girl

Kaden Behymer & Randi Scheer of Mt. Sterling, IL...boy

