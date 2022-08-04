Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever

Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.(Business Wire, Krispy Kreme)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fall is arriving at Krispy Kreme earlier with old favorites and a couple of new ones.

Krispy Kreme is kicking off pumpkin spice season on Aug. 8, a month earlier than the company did in 2021.

The lineup includes a new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut and a new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. Old favorites are also coming back, including the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough!” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a release. “So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Fiery crash kills 5; witness said he's shook up
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV drives into Native American parade, causing injuries
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during a meeting of...
Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package