Lee County Health Department receives a federal grant

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Lee County Health Department has received notice from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services they have received a $547,302 Health Resources and Services Administration grant.

With this Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program grant, LCHD will partner with Southeastern Community College, Blessing Health Keokuk and Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center to develop a Southeast Iowa Public Health Academic Training Program.

This program will focus on creating cross-training opportunities for new and existing health care personnel to learn the principles of community health workers, community resources and public health concepts. This program will help health care staff referring to appropriate resources to improve patient health.

“Lee County Health Department for many years has pursued local and state grant awards to implement programs and services based on the population health needs of the county. This is a very exciting moment for LCHD since this is the agency’s very first HRSA federal grant award,” said LCHD Administrator Michele Ross.

LCHD Community Outreach & Development Project Coordinator Breanna Kramer-Riesberg will oversee the project. Kramer-Riesberg also leads Empowering Families in Lee County, which works to improve resiliency and prevent child maltreatment in our community.

The first couple months of the project will be spent establishing course content and planning course times with SCC. They hope to have courses starting in January 2023.

Program students will be able to participate in hands-on training with LCHD at rotating clinics in rural areas of Lee County.

There will also be opportunities for current health care workers to be part of the program through a series of “Lunch and Learn” presentations. As the program progresses, clinics and presentations will be announced through the media and on the LCHD website (www.leecountyhd.org).

