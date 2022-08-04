Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Officials say a grandfather's truck veered off the road, flipped on its side and burst into flames. (WJCL, KAITLIN REEVES - PHOTOS, CNN)
By WJCL Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REGISTER, Ga. (WJCL) - A Georgia man was in the right place at the right time to save a grandfather and his three grandchildren after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames.

Grandfather Steven Wild was driving down Georgia Highway 46 when he fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Georgia State Patrol. His F-250 was hauling a dozen cattle in a trailer, and his grandchildren were with him in the truck.

GSP says Wild shifted into the opposite lane and went off the road at an embankment. His truck flipped on its side before bursting into flames.

Shortly after, Sam Pitout and his daughter drove by and spotted the smoke.

“When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors in it,” Pitout said.

But Pitout quickly jumped into action when he realized that there were four people alive in the burning car.

“I climbed on top and between him [Wild] and I, we were able to pry that driver’s door open maybe about a foot and had three small kids get out,” Pitout said.

Once the children were out, Pitout rescued Wild, as well. Within five minutes, he says the entire truck was engulfed in flames.

“It could’ve been a lot worse. Let’s put it that way. I was just happy everybody made it out,” Pitout said.

Pitout says he doesn’t think he’s a hero but “just an average guy.” He and a friend were able to herd 10 cows back after the crash, but two are still missing.

Copyright 2022 WJCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston set for November jury trial docket
Unless 'drastic changes' occur, 2023 will be the final season for the Art Keller Marina.
2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night.
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday