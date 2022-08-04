Monroe City Fire Protection District gets $50,000 from anonymous donation

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - If you ever get into a car accident you want firefighters to remove you from the vehicle safely, but what if they have outdated tools for the job?

The Monroe City Fire Protection District received $50,000 in the mail as an anonymous donation. They want to use that money to better serve you in emergencies.

Chief Rich Enochs said that money will go a long way for the volunteer fire department which only has 15 firefighters.

“It is exciting because that has never happened like that, not that much,” Enochs said.

He said they are in need of new extrication equipment, including tools to pry car doors open and cutters to tear off roofs. They have that equipment now but it’s getting old, so they want to use the donation to buy more.

“Everything you do you have to upgrade, to make sure it’s going to work when you need it the most. You’re talking about somebody’s life,” Enochs said.

Enochs said they have responded to multiple accidents where people needed to be removed from their cars, especially on Highway 36.

Resident Ashley Hammock said she is glad the department wants to invest in new equipment.

“They can do a lot of life-saving measures in the time that they are taking to try to get you out,” Hammock said. “So it can definitely cut down on that.”

Hammock said if she and her children ever get in a car accident, she knows the fire department can help.

“Hopefully it doesn’t happen, but you never know,” Hammock said. “It’s nice to have that reassurance.”

Enochs said if they get the new extrication gear, they will keep the older tools until they are no longer usable. He said city council will have to approve their purchases and he is not sure when they might get the equipment.

