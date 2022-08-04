New Hannibal program to help men become better fathers

QUINCY (WGEM) - There will soon be a new resource for at-risk dads in Northeast Missouri.

Those at Hannibal’s Arch United Methodist Church said the Good Dads Program has reached out to them about setting up a program in the area.

Pastor Stacie Williams said the program helps dads who are either out of prison or rehab to reconnect with their kids and be a positive role model.

“This program seeks to provide that case management and that support to connect them to the resources in the community to help them become better employed and whatever kind of capacity they need for support to do that,” Williams said.

Williams said funding comes from a grant from the Riedel Foundation along with matching funds that have helped them secure the needed resources and trainers.

Harvest Outreach director James Bridges said there is a need for a program like this in the community.

He said their organization runs a men’s sober living facility, and there are not a lot of programs in the area that cater specifically to men.

Bridges said they deal with plenty of drug addicted men either getting out of jail or rehab. He said its important for their children to have a positive role model in their life.

“If we continue this generation of poverty, continue this generation of crime, or this generation of drug addiction. All we are gonna have is more problems in the future. I believe that if that if we get the fathers to where they need to be as a father we can help stop the next generation from making the same mistakes we made,” Bridges said.

The program offers case management for fathers to help them with a number of different aspects such as paying child support, healthy relationship education and employment issues.

Bridges said he hopes this program will not only help dads reconnect with their kids but also teach them the skills to be a good father.

The program is set to launch in September, but they are still looking for volunteers. If anyone is interested they can contact Arch United Church at (573) 221-3227 and ask for Stacie Williams.

