Quincy back to school drive to help parents before the school year

By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Neighborhood Federation is hosting a back-to-school drive for students, where they’ll let your kids pick their own backpacks.

“This event is important to us because not every child gets to go pick their backpack. Unfortunately, that is not something that all parents can afford to do,” Event Coordinator Brittney Welch said. “To us, it’s something very small, but to kids, it’s something very important.”

Welch said they’ll give away free school supplies, clothes, shoes, hair-cuts and food.

“The first 200 families will get a family bag that has all hygiene items in it,” Welch said. “Toilet paper, trash bags, dish soap, everything you would need to get started for back to school for families.”

Welch said other local organizations will be there to help perform school physicals and immunizations.

“We like to make sure that they have clothes to start school, that they have a fresh haircut, that they feel good about themselves that they have the things that they need to be successful for the school year,” Welch said.

She said there’s no pre-registration required, you just have to bring your kids to pick up the items you need.

The drive is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8th and Payson in Quincy.

Committee recommends Southern Airways Express proposal to service Quincy Regional Airport
Quincy back to school drive to help parents before the school year
Monroe City Fire Protection District gets $50,000 from anonymous donation
