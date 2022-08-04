Slightly Cooler but Lasting Humidity

As a cold front continues to slowly push South of the Tri-States, slightly cooler air will move in behind it. Despite the high temperatures dropping by a couple of degrees, it likely will not feel much cooler through the afternoon thanks to lasting high humidity. Through the afternoon, most areas will stay dry but there will be the chance for a stray storm or two in the afternoon hours, especially across Brown, Pike, Scott and Ralls Counties.

Friday will continue the warm and dry conditions, with temperatures rebounding into the 90′s for most by the weekend. There is a possible cool down in the longer range forecast however, with more shower and storm chances heading into next week.

