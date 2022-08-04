Slightly Cooler but Lasting Humidity

By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a cold front continues to slowly push South of the Tri-States, slightly cooler air will move in behind it. Despite the high temperatures dropping by a couple of degrees, it likely will not feel much cooler through the afternoon thanks to lasting high humidity. Through the afternoon, most areas will stay dry but there will be the chance for a stray storm or two in the afternoon hours, especially across Brown, Pike, Scott and Ralls Counties.

Friday will continue the warm and dry conditions, with temperatures rebounding into the 90′s for most by the weekend. There is a possible cool down in the longer range forecast however, with more shower and storm chances heading into next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston set for November jury trial docket
Unless 'drastic changes' occur, 2023 will be the final season for the Art Keller Marina.
2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening
Hot temps will warm up your weekend
Temperatures still warm for the weekend
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning