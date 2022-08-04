Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on...
An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on regular patrol and noticed it was microchipped.(City of Borger)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (CNN) – A four-legged best friend will soon be back home after a dognapping that happened nearly five years ago.

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on patrol and noticed it was microchipped.

The owner was contacted and told authorities she’s excited Sheba was found.

Sheba’s abduction was caught on home surveillance video. Someone in a truck is seen coming to the owner’s home and taking the dog from the yard.

She was found more than 600 miles from her home, so authorities are now working on a plan to get Sheba returned to her owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Fiery crash kills 5; witness said he's shook up
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV drives into Native American parade, causing injuries
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during a meeting of...
Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package