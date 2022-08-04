Survey asks Brown County residents if they enjoy living and working there

2022 Be Heard Brown County
2022 Be Heard Brown County(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you live in Brown County now is the time to tell county leaders how you feel about living and working there.

The Be Heard Brown County survey is available online now.

The questions ask residents what they think is most important, like walkability, hometown atmosphere, entertainment options, and safety.

Several Brown County organizations are pitching in for this, including the Tracy Family Foundation and Action Brown County.

Dan Teefey with the Tracy Family Foundation said they try to do this survey every four years -- the last one being in 2018.

Teefey said many residents had asked for a Mexican restaurant which was developed shortly after the survey results.

Officials said, this year they have added more questions to the survey to go more in-depth.

“This year we’ve added a mental health question,” Teefey said. “So we’re going to ask people who live and work in Brown County how their mental health is.”

The survey closes on August 31.

