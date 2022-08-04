Triple digit heat index values in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cloud cover will develop and then envelop the area as we go toward Friday morning. Friday will start off with some morning fog in addition to the cloud cover. The cloud cover will begin to burn off by noon Friday. That will allow our temperatures to once again warm into the upper 80s. Doesn’t seem to be much relief from the humidity. This weekend will be another warm one for the Tri States we expect high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday to top out in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday’s heat coupled with the humidity will have heat index values near 99 to 100. Late Sunday we bring in the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms that potential will persist Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures next week look to be slightly cooler than our average high temps of the mid 80s for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.