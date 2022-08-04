WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 3) Culver-Stockton Wildcats Set To Start Football Practices On Monday In Canton For The Upcoming 2022 Season And The Quincy Gems Return Home To Host Normal With Roster Changes Underway

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the college football season is now less than 4 weeks away, and for the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton, they are poised to face a season filled with high expectations. Those high expectations really emerged in Canton after the ‘Cats were ranked 22nd in the country in the latest NAIA College Football Pre-Season Poll that was released. With a number of returning playing back from last seasons (8-3) squad, C-SC is being looked upon as a team to watch on the national level. Longtime Culver head coach Tom Sallay took and quarterback Jase Orndorff took time out earlier today to discuss how the Wildcats were ready to take on the challenges that “high expectations” can bring on, both on the gridiron, as well as the locker room.

On the Prospect League diamond, the (9-15) Quincy Gems are hoping to end their 4-game losing skid tonight at QU Stadium when they face the division leading Normal CornBelters. Monday in Normal, the two teams squared off with the Gems losing on the road 6-5. Quincy starter Bennett Stice (Palmyra HS 2022) will be on teh hill looking to improve on his (4-4) slate and (6.70) earned run average. Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos will be back in the dugout for the second straight night hoping to put out a line-up that will closely resemble the one he hopes to utilize Sunday when the Gems host their first post-season game. We’ll check in with Gyorkos and Gems catcher Luke Napleton for a scouting report on tonight’s match-up.

