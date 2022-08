WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 3) Quincy Gems Salute The #BeLikeGrace Movement At QU Stadium And The Lady Blazers Of John Wood Are Back On The Soccer Pitch Preparing For Their Season Opener Prospect League: Gems Snap Their 4-Game Losing Skid At Home By Beating Normal By 4-Runs

#BeLikeGrace Night At QU Stadium Was A Huge Success (WGEM)