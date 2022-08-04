WGEM’s AM signal experiences prolonged technical difficulties, WGEM Sports Radio programming available at 98.9 FM

WGEM Sports Radio
WGEM Sports Radio(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM-AM continues to deal with a technical emergency that began in late June, according to WGEM General Manager Ben Van Ness.

WGEM Chief Engineer Brent Clingingsmith said WGEM 1440AM suffered the loss of its main and backup transmitters in a relatively short amount of time.

“Due to a variety of challenges that come along with this, it will take quite some time before we know what our next steps might be or can be,” Van Ness said.

Van Ness pointed out that all of the WGEM Sports Radio programming remains available on 98.9 FM.

Clingingsmith said the 98.9 FM signal is of better quality and covers a larger radius 24 hours a day than the 1440 AM signal, which had to go to low power after sunset.

Van Ness added the FM signal is also more reliable than the AM signal and encourages all listeners to tune into 98.9 FM.

“This situation has been reported to the FCC and WGEM remains compliant with all rules and regulations that are set forth by the FCC when operating a translator (98.9 FM) on our AM station (1440),” Van Ness said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston set for November jury trial docket
Unless 'drastic changes' occur, 2023 will be the final season for the Art Keller Marina.
2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Latest News

Lee County Health Department (LCHD) received notice from the Department of Health and Human...
Lee County Health Department receives a federal grant
C-SC Quarterbaclk Jase Orndorff Ready To Start The 2022 Season
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 3)
New program coming to Hannibal
New Hannibal program to help men become better fathers
Holly & Emma Schell On Hand At QU Stadium For "#BeLikeGrace Night!"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 3)