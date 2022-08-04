WGEM’s AM signal experiences prolonged technical difficulties, WGEM Sports Radio programming available at 98.9 FM

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM-AM continues to deal with a technical emergency that began in late June, according to WGEM General Manager Ben Van Ness.

WGEM Chief Engineer Brent Clingingsmith said WGEM 1440AM suffered the loss of its main and backup transmitters in a relatively short amount of time.

“Due to a variety of challenges that come along with this, it will take quite some time before we know what our next steps might be or can be,” Van Ness said.

Van Ness pointed out that all of the WGEM Sports Radio programming remains available on 98.9 FM.

Clingingsmith said the 98.9 FM signal is of better quality and covers a larger radius 24 hours a day than the 1440 AM signal, which had to go to low power after sunset.

Van Ness added the FM signal is also more reliable than the AM signal and encourages all listeners to tune into 98.9 FM.

“This situation has been reported to the FCC and WGEM remains compliant with all rules and regulations that are set forth by the FCC when operating a translator (98.9 FM) on our AM station (1440),” Van Ness said.

