Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service

QUINCY (WGEM) - Amtrak announced Friday that they are extending the bus service to replace the Carl Sandburg train service through Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to Amtrak, the buses will leave Quincy each evening at the Carl Sandburg’s scheduled time and leave Chicago each morning at the Carl Sandburg’s scheduled time.

Amtrak said this extension will allow their shop forces to provide a large number of usable railcars to avoid cancelations.

On Aug. 3, Amtrak suspended service of the Carl Sandburg between Quincy and Chicago due to equipment shortages.

