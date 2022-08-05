Back-to-school sales tax holidays underway across the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to a Deloitte survey, parent’s plan to spend more than $660 to make sure their kids are ready for the school year but those dreading the annual back-to-school shopping trip will have a little help now that sales tax holidays are underway throughout the Tri-States.

Quincy Salvation Army Family Store manager Scott Andrews said a reduced or eliminated sales tax can make a difference for families.

He said more people have been coming to their store to save money amidst rising inflation and he expects more people to come to their store for clothing now that the holiday is underway.

“I think they are going to be looking for anyway to stretch a dollar, and if this tax holiday will help people stretch their budget a little bit farther,” Andrews said.

Parents aren’t the only ones that can save money, but teachers as well.

Cashier Missy Buckman said her daughter teaches at Quincy Public Schools and sometimes has to use her own money to buy classroom supplies.

“To just be able to get that break off of that tax, that could save them a little bit of money because you know they do buy things that decorate their classroom and stuff like that,” she said. “I don’t think people realize how much teachers buy and they do, to decorate their classroom and make it fun for the kids.”

The rules around sales tax holidays vary from state to state:

Illinois

Runs from Friday through August 14.

The Illinois Department of Revenue declared a tax reduction that decreases the rate currently in effect on the date of the holiday by 5%. The retail selling price of must be less than $125 per item.

According to the Department of Revenue, the tax reduction only applies to clothing, footwear, and school supplies.

The reduction does not include clothing accessories, protective equipment, recreational footwear, certain art supplies, instructional material, computer and computer supplies, and other electronics.

Learn more here.

Missouri

Runs Friday through midnight Sunday.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the tax exemption applies to clothing, personal computers, and school supplies.

Clothing is defined as any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body including, but not limited to, disposable diapers for infants or adults and footwear.

School supplies is defined as any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes.

An article of clothing cannot exceed a taxable value of $100. School supplies cannot to exceed $50 per purchase and graphing calculators are not to exceed $150. Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350 and personal computers or computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.

Learn more here.

Iowa

Runs Friday until midnight Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines clothing as any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body. This does not include watches, jewelry, clothes/footwear designed for primarily athletic activity, etc.

The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100 or more.

Learn more here.

