Capitol Avenue work progresses

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Since the $1.8 million Capitol Avenue revitalization work started two months ago, Mount Sterling city officials update the public on the progress.

City administrator Vada Yingling said one major portion, the underground renovations which include sewer and water mains is just about done.

She said now workers are starting the early phases of street lighting installations around the downtown area.

“They are waiting for electricians to come by,” Yingling said. “And lay conduit for the street lighting.”

Yingling said if work keeps up at the rate it’s going, it will wrap up on time in mid-December 2022.

