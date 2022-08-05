Capitol Avenue work progresses

Capitol Avenue makes steady progress
Capitol Avenue makes steady progress(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Since the $1.8 million Capitol Avenue revitalization work started two months ago, Mount Sterling city officials update the public on the progress.

City administrator Vada Yingling said one major portion, the underground renovations which include sewer and water mains is just about done.

She said now workers are starting the early phases of street lighting installations around the downtown area.

“They are waiting for electricians to come by,” Yingling said. “And lay conduit for the street lighting.”

Yingling said if work keeps up at the rate it’s going, it will wrap up on time in mid-December 2022.

Related link:

Capitol Avenue revitalization renovations begin

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Latest News

QPS
QPS prepares new hires for upcoming school year
Quincy Emergency Disaster Coordinator Jeremy Koren was dispatched to St. Louis, Missouri on...
Quincy Salvation Army lends a helping hand to St. Louis flood victims
Sand volleyball
New sand volleyball court coming to Holy Redeemer Park
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy