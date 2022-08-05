Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

A 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati shows no signs of slowing down. (Source: WXIX)
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down.

Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX.

“I love working here,” Miller said. “The people who come in are marvelous.”

Before that, she could be seen picking up trash around the outside of the restaurant just to stay busy.

Now, Miller walks to work each day picking up trash along the road.

“She is the example of what we want our young kids to be,” owner Marc Osborne said. “I mean, she always shows up. She never misses a day. She’s consistently loving and caring for our guests. She always keeps the place clean, and she just really enjoys the work that she does.”

Miller said this job is the best part of her day. She loves the people she works with and the customers.

“I have a lot of friends with the people who come because they’re repeaters,” Miller said. “And I hope they’re repeaters because I’m here.”

The restaurant plans to throw a party for Miller in December when she turns 100 years old.

