Dangerous Heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - Heat Advisory and a Weather Alert for heat index values that will be in excess of 100 degrees. It is possible we could see heat index values as high as 110 in parts of the Tri-State area. Daytime high temperatures on Sunday may be just as blistering topping out at around 92 degrees.

Sunday will not be quite as hot as Saturday (Max Inman)

The heat index values look like they will top out right near the 100 degree mark on Sunday with a more clouds on Sunday. Our focus really has been on the heat but we would be remiss if we did not mention there is a chance for an isolated shower on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. There will be much more cloud cover Sunday than there will be on Saturday. Saturday should be mostly sunny but Sunday there will be more cloud cover beginning to build in. This cloud cover is out In advance of showers and thunderstorms that Showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday night and continue through Monday. After the showers and thunderstorms exit the area Tuesday we will be set up for some cooler temperatures for a day or two with daytime high temperatures topping out in the low 80s.

