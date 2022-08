QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Vernita J. Simmons, age 77, of Camp Point, IL, died on August 3 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Rodregas & Brittanny McNeil of Quincy, IL...boy

Justen Bridgeman & Heather Morss of Quincy, IL...boy

Braden Harn & Aliyah Watkins of Hannibal, MO...girl

