Iowa still leads nation in puppy mills sanctioned by federal government

New data shows Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New data shows Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government.

The national non-profit animal welfare organization, “Bailing out Benji,” compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors.

The group’s data shows Iowa led the nation in violations both the first and second quarters of this year.

Officials cited 23 puppy mills in the state from April 1 to June 30 this year.

Many of those violations were found in several northern and southern Iowa counties.

Missouri has the second-highest number of citations during that time period, with 13.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Latest News

Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
GatesAir
Thomson Broadcast completes acquisition of GatesAir
Tax Holiday Takes Effect Today
Back-to-school sales tax holidays underway across the Tri-States
Tax Holiday on Back to School Supplies takes effect today
Back-to-school sales tax holidays underway across the Tri-States