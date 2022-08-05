1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at popular Las Vegas hotel; suspect arrested

A heavy police presence is seen at Mirage Hotel following a shooting Thursday night.
A heavy police presence is seen at Mirage Hotel following a shooting Thursday night.(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff, Gray News Staff and Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect has been arrested Friday morning after a shooting inside a room at the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip left one person dead and hurt two others.

Captain Dori Koren with the Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau said the suspect was identified, located and arrested within six hours of the Thursday night incident.

The two who survived the shooting are in critical condition.

“We can tell you, at least preliminarily, that there was an altercation that happened in the room between four individuals we believe all known to each other. And during that altercation, the one individual shot the three other individuals,” Koren said at a briefing overnight.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

The police posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

