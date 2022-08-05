New fields at Veterans Sports Complex complete

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Students in the Hannibal School District will soon be able to play on new fields at the Veterans Sports Complex.

On Thursday the district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to show community members the new softball, baseball and soccer fields.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said they installed more than 280,000 feet of turf on the fields.

Activities Director Clint Graham said the complex will give students more practice and game time.

“Tremendous for them,” Graham said. “A lot more practice time out here, games not being cancelled because you are on an all-weather surface now. So if it rains all day long and the sun comes out, you can still practice or play, you don’t have to worry about raking the field.”

The total project cost $2.75 million.

Graham said they still need to fix fences, seating areas, and install new press boxes.

He said student athletes will start using the fields on Monday.

