New sand volleyball court coming to Holy Redeemer Park

By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - A new sand volleyball court is set to go in behind the Western Community Center YMCA at Holy Redeemer Park.

Andrea Copenhaven, the branch’s executive director, said the sport is gaining popularity in Barry and the town has held several tournaments throughout the year.

The old court has new property owners who donated the volley equipment back to the YMCA.

Copenhaven said they already have plans for how they will use the new courts.

“What we’re hoping to do is we are going to host a fall volleyball tournament,” Copenhaven said. “And next summer we will start our actual league play again.”

The sand volleyball court will be open to the public free of charge.

The city is looking into purchasing dirt which they said has been hard to come by. With that, they will calculate the cost once they have a better idea.

The court is set to open in the fall.

