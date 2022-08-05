Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say looks like Bradley Cooper.(Henry County Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

The police department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on a cart July 23.

According to Home Depot’s website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

Several people have noticed and commented on how much the suspect looks like the actor Bradley Cooper.

In that case, he shouldn’t be too difficult to find, right?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says
The 59 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Illinois: 30,762 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths over past week

Latest News

Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Doves fly over the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing during the ceremony...
Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat
Suspect Billy Hemsley is charged with murder and attempted murder following the shooting at the...
Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip, report says