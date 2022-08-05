QPS prepares new hires for upcoming school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s almost back-to-school time and new teachers at Quincy Public Schools are getting some training.

New hires of Quincy Public Schools received training Aug. 3-5 for the upcoming school year.

The new teachers were given laptops and instructions on how to use the schools software programs.

They also got to take tours of the elementary, middle and high schools.

The incoming teachers got to take a tour of Quincy Public Schools’ bus facilities.

New Hire Program Coordinator Marilyn Smith said that these trainings are done with specific goals in mind.

“Make sure all of our new hires are feeling very welcome to QPS, that when they walk in with those jitters that they get a lot of questions answered and they may leave after three days with even more questions than they started with, but they know all of the resources and the people and the contacts of who to get those answers from,” said Smith.

Katie Brommer is a new hire teaching first grade at Lincoln Douglas Elementary School.

“You don’t know what you don’t know, and so as that first year going in, like it’s just a learning experience and as long as you can build those relationships with students, you will have a successful year,” said Brommer.

A learning experience is exactly what 60 new hires are receiving through about 18 hours of training this week.

Personnel Director Lisa Otten said staff has been training new hires on computer usage, curriculum and even trauma responses in the classroom.

“It allows them to get to know other colleagues, they can get to know their administration, they get the opportunity to dabble and start learning the curriculum for their classrooms,” Otten said. “And it is really an opportunity for us to welcome our new certified staff.”

New hire training doesn’t stop after this three day induction.

Smith said that teachers will have other support systems and resources to reach out to should they need them throughout the school year.

“So they also will get, if they’re brand new to teaching, they get a one-on-one mentor they meet with weekly. They’ll do trainings each quarter with myself and their mentor,” said Smith. “If they’re an experienced teacher, they’ll still be given a go-to teacher that they can go to for the rest of the school year and get those answers so they always have that one person that can be that support person for them.”

This is Ryan Drish’s first year teaching and he has taken a lesson or two away from the induction period.

“If teaching was just conveying my knowledge to you, it’d be easy, I know math I know what I’m doing,” said Drish. “But teaching goes far beyond what you know, it’s about how you’re able to cater to those who are in your classroom.”

Drish said he’s excited to begin teaching tenth grade geometry at Quincy High School.

If you’re interested in teaching, you can apply to QPS district.

