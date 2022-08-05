Quincy Salvation Army lends a helping hand to St. Louis flood victims

Quincy Emergency Disaster Coordinator Jeremy Koren was dispatched to St. Louis, Missouri on...
Quincy Emergency Disaster Coordinator Jeremy Koren was dispatched to St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Emergency Disaster Team with the Salvation Army in Quincy is trained to help with natural disasters.

Quincy Emergency Disaster Coordinator Jeremy Koren was dispatched to St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Development Director Matt Schmidt said sending Koren is the best help they can offer to St. Louis.

“Lot of what’s happening is through our headquarters in St. Louis, so Quincy pretty much, Jeremy is our contribution to the effort and brings his experience many years in the disaster field, and so he’s on the ground the next few days, making sure those who survived the flooding have what they need,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said that needs are already being met in the areas of St. Louis that have been affected by flooding.

“I can say that Jeremy has been there for a couple days already in St. Louis, in fact yesterday they served 600 meals, 500 snacks and 900 bottles of water in the university city area,” said Schmidt. “So, he’s overseeing the distribution of all of that, they move into St. Louis, Friday and then they’re in East St. Louis through the weekend.”

You can donate to TSA Midland Summer 2022 Flooding Assistance here.

