RiverFest’s first time in Quincy

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Quincy (WGEM) - The RiverFest music festival has moved from Fort Madison to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.

RiverFest brings many popular bands for fans to enjoy along with food and drinks available for purchase.

There will also be features such as axe throwing and even an escape room.

The event will be running today through Saturday at Lincoln Park.

“Having something like this come to a town like Quincy is real good because it provides a lot of entertainment and outlet for people you know.” said Machael Worthington, Vocalist for The Red Lips.

For the event schedule and ticket prices you can visit their website here.

Bag policy for River Fest in Fort Madison, Iowa
Bag policy for River Fest in Fort Madison, Iowa(WGEM)

