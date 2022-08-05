‘She only had about a minute left’: Firefighters rescue woman caught in flash flood

Firefighters shared how they rescued a woman caught in a flash flood in Southern Nevada. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - First responders in the Las Vegas area say they were able to rescue a woman who got caught in rushing floodwaters last week.

“They said she only had about a minute left to hold on. She looked like she was in rough shape,” said Clark County Fire Department Capt. Travis Grove.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the scene near Craig Ranch Park after a monsoon storm moved through the area.

KVVU reports people called emergency crews when they saw the woman in the water and heard her screaming.

Firefighters said the water was rushing up to 30 mph and think the woman might have been floating in the water for nearly two miles.

Authorities said the woman was able to cling to a pillar when rescuers threw her a rope.

“It was on her. She tried to bite it with her teeth as her arms were stuck. Somehow, she grabbed the rope. We didn’t think she’d have enough energy,” Grove said.

Rescuers said they were able to bring the woman to safe ground. She was taken to the hospital and later released.

Officials didn’t immediately release how the woman ended up in the wash, but firefighters said the rescue is a clear example of why people should stay out of wash areas.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says
The 59 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Illinois: 30,762 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths over past week

Latest News

Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Doves fly over the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing during the ceremony...
Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat
Suspect Billy Hemsley is charged with murder and attempted murder following the shooting at the...
Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip, report says