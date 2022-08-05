Thomson Broadcast completes acquisition of GatesAir

GatesAir
GatesAir(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday Thomson Broadcast announced they completed the acquisition of GatesAir from an affiliate of The Gores Group.

According to Thomson, GatesAir is a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters based out of Quincy.

In April, GatesAir announced the agreement for Thomson Broadcast to acquire them.

Chairman of Thomson Broadcast Ylias Akabaraly said the acquisition of GatesAir will help both companies reinforce their worldwide leadership in the fast-evolving world of broadcast technology.

“The acquisition of GatesAir is an excellent and significant step for Thomson Broadcast to further reinforce its worldwide leadership in the fast-evolving world of broadcast technology,” Akbaraly said. “Today opens an exciting new era in the rich history of two companies and trusted brands that have each been delighting customers for more than 100 years. Today’s announcement is also exciting for our customers and employees. The combined force of these ideal strategic partners will support each other’s growth and the growth of the industry at large.”

Akabaraly said that the combination of the two will create a strong platform with improved reach and value-added solutions and services to deliver to their customers.

CEO of GatesAir Bruce D. Swail said that they are looking forward to working together with their new partners.

“Yesterday’s milestone marks the completion of a robust process that evaluated strategic options for GatesAir to accelerate our strong growth to date,” Swail said. “We are delighted with the final outcome of the acquisition process and look forward to working together with our new partners for this next chapter in our eventful story.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Latest News

Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill
Iowa still leads nation in puppy mills sanctioned by federal government
Tax Holiday Takes Effect Today
Back-to-school sales tax holidays underway across the Tri-States
Tax Holiday on Back to School Supplies takes effect today
Back-to-school sales tax holidays underway across the Tri-States