Thomson Broadcast completes acquisition of GatesAir

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday Thomson Broadcast announced they completed the acquisition of GatesAir from an affiliate of The Gores Group.

According to Thomson, GatesAir is a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters based out of Quincy.

In April, GatesAir announced the agreement for Thomson Broadcast to acquire them.

Chairman of Thomson Broadcast Ylias Akabaraly said the acquisition of GatesAir will help both companies reinforce their worldwide leadership in the fast-evolving world of broadcast technology.

“The acquisition of GatesAir is an excellent and significant step for Thomson Broadcast to further reinforce its worldwide leadership in the fast-evolving world of broadcast technology,” Akbaraly said. “Today opens an exciting new era in the rich history of two companies and trusted brands that have each been delighting customers for more than 100 years. Today’s announcement is also exciting for our customers and employees. The combined force of these ideal strategic partners will support each other’s growth and the growth of the industry at large.”

Akabaraly said that the combination of the two will create a strong platform with improved reach and value-added solutions and services to deliver to their customers.

CEO of GatesAir Bruce D. Swail said that they are looking forward to working together with their new partners.

“Yesterday’s milestone marks the completion of a robust process that evaluated strategic options for GatesAir to accelerate our strong growth to date,” Swail said. “We are delighted with the final outcome of the acquisition process and look forward to working together with our new partners for this next chapter in our eventful story.”

