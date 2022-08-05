Warm Weekend Weather Ahead

By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
First thing Friday morning there will be some isolated patches of dense fog, especially along the Illinois River. Use extra caution when travelling through areas of dense fog. The fog will burn off as the sun rises, leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours. Light Southeasterly winds will help usher in slightly warmer air than Thursday, with highs peaking in the upper 80′s to near 90. With the humidity, feel like temps will rise to the low to mid 90′s.

On Saturday, warm air advection will continue which means high temps will rise higher, into the low to mid 90′s. Combined with very high dew points, feel like temps will approach and likely exceed 100 degrees. That is why a heat advisory has been issued from 11AM to 8PM Saturday for much of the Tri-States. Sunday will be slightly less humid, but still quite warm.

Some relief is on the way next week, as a cold front brings slightly lower temperatures and the next chance for storms.

