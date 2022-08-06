4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter warns residents to not approach 39-year-old Stephen Marlow if they spot him. (WKEF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people have been fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, and authorities say they are searching for a 39-year-old man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired.

Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to fatal...
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to fatal shooting. They say he is "likely armed and dangerous."(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)

Chief John Porter said four victims were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting wasn’t yet clear.

Investigators in Ohio believe the suspect in a fatal shooting, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, fled...
Investigators in Ohio believe the suspect in a fatal shooting, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, fled the scene in a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate number JES9806.(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)

Police are seeking Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled in an SUV.

Officials on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

