Cold Front to Bring Some Heat Relief

Saturday was a scorcher across the Tri-States with many areas seeing feel like temps climb up to 100 to 110 degrees. A few locations, such as Keokuk, Fort Madison and Pittsfield, even saw feel like temps climb as high as 111-113 degrees. The warm and steamy conditions will continue for most on Sunday, with a heat advisory in effect for Monroe, Ralls and Pike Counties through Sunday evening.

While Sunday will still be hot, cloud cover will be on the increase ahead of an incoming cold front. Through the day, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will increase during the overnight hours Sunday night and through the day on Monday as the front slowly sags to the South. The frontal passage will not bring a ton of rain, but enough storms and cloud cover to send temperatures back down closer to average to begin the work week.

