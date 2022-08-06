Community members run from Quincy to Peoria in St. Jude run

QUINCY (WGEM) -The 135 mile run for St Jude started this afternoon.

The run is a fundraising event to raise money for the St. Jude’s Children’s research hospital.

The run started here in Quincy, at the Kroc Center, and will end in Peoria.

Participants are running 74 segments in teams.

Brad Kendrick, co-coordinator of the run, said that they are hoping to have a big check once they reach their final destination.

“So in our 135 miles from Quincy to Peoria, which takes about 24 hours, we are running for the kids, trying to make money for the kids the whole time we are there with the goal that we are gonna give them a pretty big check once we get to Peoria,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said events like these allow the community to come together and give to those in need.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.