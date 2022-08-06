Community members run from Quincy to Peoria in St. Jude run

By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The 135 mile run for St Jude started this afternoon.

The run is a fundraising event to raise money for the St. Jude’s Children’s research hospital.

The run started here in Quincy, at the Kroc Center, and will end in Peoria.

Participants are running 74 segments in teams.

Brad Kendrick, co-coordinator of the run, said that they are hoping to have a big check once they reach their final destination.

“So in our 135 miles from Quincy to Peoria, which takes about 24 hours, we are running for the kids, trying to make money for the kids the whole time we are there with the goal that we are gonna give them a pretty big check once we get to Peoria,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said events like these allow the community to come together and give to those in need.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash

Latest News

QPS prepares new hires for upcoming school year
QPS prepares new hires for upcoming school year
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Harvest Outreach Ministries considers other options for new community center
Harvest Outreach Ministries considers other options for new community center
Harvest Outreach Ministries new center
Harvest Outreach Ministries considers other options for new community center