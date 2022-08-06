Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)
By Ryan Tisminezky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park.

KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.

As of Friday evening, officials said there were roughly 500 visitors and 500 staff unable to leave the park.

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)

According to the park service, the California Department of Transportation said it would take four to six hours to open a portion of Highway 190 to exit from the east side of the park.

Park officials said the flooding had caused a significant break in the Cow Creek water system, which supplies water to those in the Cow Creek area of the park.

The agency reported that Furnace Creek, another area within the park, usually sees around 1.9 inches of rain each year, but that area saw 1.7 inches of rainfall in just one day.

According to the National Park Service, no injuries in the flooded areas were initially reported, with the forecast calling for a break in the wet weather Friday night.

Further updates on conditions in the park are available here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says
The 59 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Illinois: 30,762 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths over past week

Latest News

Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Doves fly over the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing during the ceremony...
Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat
Suspect Billy Hemsley is charged with murder and attempted murder following the shooting at the...
Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ in hotel room on Las Vegas Strip, report says