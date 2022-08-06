Former police officer facing several charges in series of on-duty sexual assaults

Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while on duty.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) - A former police officer in Fresno County is facing federal charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted four women while on active duty.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment in charging 38-year-old J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger Police Department officer, with depriving the women of their constitutional rights under the color of law.

According to the indictment, on multiple occasions from August 2017 to June 2021, Torrence engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct that ranged from directing a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate law enforcement purpose to forcing his victims to engage in sex acts.

Authorities said four of the charged counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. One count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years. The remaining five counts each carry a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The Justice Department reports the Sanger Police Department no longer employs Torrence, and any sentence given would be determined at the court’s discretion.

Officials said the FBI Sacramento Field Office is investigating the case with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this case to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000.

