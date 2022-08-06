Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Golden Bridges Inc., a Senior and Specialty Move Management company, has a new office in Quincy.

It’s at 3701 East Lake Center in suite 7.

The three co-founders previously operated the business out of their homes and vans.

Co-Owner Suzanne Ellerbrock said they now have a space where they can hold meetings and training in the same office, which will benefit their clients.

“We have a 100 mile radius from Quincy, Illinois so it’s not just here in Quincy,” said Co-Owner Suzanne Ellerbrock. “We go over into Hannibal or up into Iowa, over to Springfield so again this gives us the chance to talk about how we are going to grow our company and become even better.”

Ellerbrock said their new office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but they prefer a phone call before you stop by. She said they plan to be completely moved in by the end of August.

