Griggsville Fire Dept. finds ways to fund new turnover gear

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Firefighters at the Griggsville Fire Department said they are in need of new gear since the current ones in place are past their expiration date.

Griggsville Fire Chief Larry Bradshaw said the issue is that they don’t have enough money for this unfunded mandate.

“According to the Department of Labor, we’re supposed to replace that gear every ten years no matter what condition it’s in,” Bradshaw said. “Most of the gear out there is really fairly serviceable. Some of it is getting a lot of wear and tear on it, but we’re required by law to replace it.”

Firefighter Tyrell Lightle said he sometimes has concerns over his 15-year-old turnover gear.

“The Velcro doesn’t always stick,” Lightle said. “Over by your feet, it’s ripping because they drag.”

Still, Lightle agrees with Bradshaw that these are serviceable.

Bradshaw said to get a whole new set of gear for the 25 volunteer firefighters would cost $80,000. He said their annual budget is $70,000.

“(That’s) $10,000 over our annual budget,” Bradshaw said. “And we still have to keep our light on, pay for the fuel, training, the day-to-day cost of maintenance, wear and tear on trucks.”

Bradshaw said he fears the Department of Labor will inspect the date on the suits, which could lead to consequences for the fire department.

He said the new gear would be lighter, have more heat protection and will allow the firefighters to move with more ease.

Bradshaw said they have to rely on grants to get the turnout gear.

The Griggsville Fire Department has applied for grants and they are still waiting to hear back.

