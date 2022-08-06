Harvest Outreach Ministries considers other options for new community center

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Harvest Outreach Ministries has been planning to build a community center for the past year, but they are running into some obstacles.

At 5 p.m. every week day, you’ll see Hannibal residents picking up hot meals at 1020 Lyon St. Harvest Outreach Ministries runs a free food program, called Loaves and Fishes, out of a local church there.

“Here, it’s been a struggle with food and not wanting to bother everybody all the time like family members and stuff like that, so we have been coming down here getting food every day,” said Hannibal resident Hames Long.

Recipients have to walk, bike, or drive up to the church to pick up food just to take it back home to eat.

The ministry does not own the building and they do not have enough space for storage or a dining room there. They have been trying to build a community center so people can eat meals together and get out of the heat.

“We need dining in,” said volunteer Samuel Fouse. “The people are out in the heat and we are talking, right now it’s 100 degree weather today. We need to be able to get them indoors.”

The new center they want to build on Lyon Street will cost $150,000 and they do not immediately have the money. Now they are looking into other options until they can build the center, like using space at the First United Methodist Church.

Fouse hopes they can use that church, as there is a rising need to feed the hungry.

“They got plenty of space. It’s air conditioned. You could fit 100 people sitting down all there at one time and everybody would be happy,” Fouse said.

Harvest Outreach Ministries Director James Bridges said they should find out later this month if they can use the space inside of First United Methodist Church.

They would like to break ground for their new center at the end of this year.

