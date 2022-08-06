‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Authorities in Iowa are investigating a case involving two missing dogs found dead, with the ongoing search to find the person responsible.

Pet owner Logan Lank said his dogs, Bella and Pepper, were snatched from his home in Cumberland, Iowa, and later found tied up and shot.

Lank said his dogs’ bodies were found tossed to the side, with their legs bound along with gunshot wounds.

“They were found with their legs tied up, shot in the back of the head and thrown over the bridge,” Lank said.

Bella was a 1-year-old pit bull and Pepper was a 3-year-old black lab.

What remains of the animals is a grave site, and a fiery passion within Logan to find out what exactly happened to his dogs.

“I just want them to know how inhuman and barbaric they are. But, I figure they should already know that by doing something like this,” Lank said.

The dogs first went missing on July 27, and Logan said the community was a big help in helping with the search that ended with the animals being found on Aug. 2.

“All of the neighbors around here loved them. I’ve never had any complaints about them,” Lank said.

The bridge where the dogs were found is just two miles away from Lank’s home.

Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren said whoever did it could face animal cruelty charges and believes, based on pictures, that the dogs were killed around the day they went missing.

“We think this is a random act. I do not think someone is going around and shooting stray dogs,” McLaren said. “You can’t just dispose of a dog like that without the law jumping in.”

Lank said knowing that Bella and Pepper were together until the end keeps him calm during these challenging times.

The dog owner said the community has donated money towards a reward for any information that would lead to an arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation continues.

