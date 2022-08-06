Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law

Planned Parenthood
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion.

The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a judge’s ruling that it was unconstitutional and sending the case back to lower court for additional action.

Planned Parenthood says it made the decision to dismiss the 24-hour waiting period law to focus its efforts on fighting the governor’s attempt to revive a six-week abortion ban law.

The group also wants to counter efforts by Republican lawmakers to put before voters a constitutional amendment declaring no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa exists.

