128th annual Payson Old Settlers helps invest money back into the community

Payson Old Settlers Parade
Payson Old Settlers Parade(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - One of Payson’s oldest traditions is helping to invest money back into the community.

Hundreds of families attended the more than a century old event put on by the Payson Old Settlers Association on Saturday. Organizers said this 128th edition had vendors, a carnival, a pageant and a parade.

Payson OSA President Heather Ford said this is a big economic boost for Payson, thousands of dollars are funneled back into the Payson community, including the schools.

“It’s also a way for people to come in and see people they haven’t seen around town,” Ford said. “Sometimes, class reunions happen up here. It’s just tradition to keep going.”

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, they will have a church service in the park with free donuts and drinks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
The 59 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Illinois: 30,762 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths over past week

Latest News

The turnover gear is five years past it's expiration date.
Griggsville Fire Dept. finds ways to fund new turnout gear
Planned Parenthood
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law
Community members run from Quincy to Peoria in St. Jude run
Community members run from Quincy to Peoria in St. Jude run
QPS prepares new hires for upcoming school year
QPS prepares new hires for upcoming school year