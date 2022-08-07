128th annual Payson Old Settlers helps invest money back into the community

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - One of Payson’s oldest traditions is helping to invest money back into the community.

Hundreds of families attended the more than a century old event put on by the Payson Old Settlers Association on Saturday. Organizers said this 128th edition had vendors, a carnival, a pageant and a parade.

Payson OSA President Heather Ford said this is a big economic boost for Payson, thousands of dollars are funneled back into the Payson community, including the schools.

“It’s also a way for people to come in and see people they haven’t seen around town,” Ford said. “Sometimes, class reunions happen up here. It’s just tradition to keep going.”

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, they will have a church service in the park with free donuts and drinks.

