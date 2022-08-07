4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that four teens were injured Saturday afternoon after a tire on their vehicle failed and caused them to overturn.

MSHP said the teens were headed northbound on U.S. Route 61, just north of New London, Mo., when a tire failed on their 1995 Ford Explorer which caused them to run off the road, hit a ditch and overturn around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to MSHP, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and the 15-year-old boy passenger were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion Count Ambulance.

MSHP reported that none of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

