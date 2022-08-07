4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that four teens were injured Saturday afternoon after a tire on their vehicle failed and caused them to overturn.

MSHP said the teens were headed northbound on U.S. Route 61, just north of New London, Mo., when a tire failed on their 1995 Ford Explorer which caused them to run off the road, hit a ditch and overturn around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to MSHP, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and the 15-year-old boy passenger were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion Count Ambulance.

MSHP reported that none of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak to extend substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg service
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
The 59 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Illinois: 30,762 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths over past week

Latest News

Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even...
Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary
Payson Old Settlers Parade
128th annual Payson Old Settlers helps invest money back into the community
The turnover gear is five years past it's expiration date.
Griggsville Fire Dept. finds ways to fund new turnout gear
Planned Parenthood
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law