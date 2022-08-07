Cold front will end hot streak

Most of the rain will miss the area Monday.
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front is going to sag down across the Tri-State area Monday. This cold front has the potential to spark a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. If you are hopeful for heavy rainfall or even rainfall over a half inch, don’t get your hopes up. This is not going to be a widespread rain maker in our area.

Cooler but normal temps are expected Monday
Cooler but normal temps are expected Monday(Max Inman)

What it will do though is take the heat from the region. This cold front and cloud cover will put an end to our weekend of stifling heat. Normal daytime highs for this time of year are in the mid 80s and that is where we are going to be for the rest of this week. Temperatures should top out in the mid 80s every day Monday though Saturday. Once we get through Monday’s scattered showers there’s a limited potential for an isolated shower on Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon.

